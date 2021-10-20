How Lekki shootings changed my life – DJ Switch

Nigerian entertainer, Obianuju Catherine Udeh aka DJ Switch, has revealed how the shooting of #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos last year changed her life forever.

DJ Switch played a key role in unraveling the events that played out during the shooting of the protesters by soldiers on the night of October 20, 2020.

In a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday night, the disc jockey paid tribute to the victims of the protest.

She wrote: ”On this day, last year 20/10/20 we were filled with hopes that young Nigerians took a solid stand. Through all the government’s antics, lies, counter-protests, and thugs that were sent to attack us, we stood our ground!

“When the Nigerian government exhausted all their poorly planned tactics, they unleashed nothing short of EVIL on its citizens. I have not been able to talk today and I cannot imagine what others, who had it worse, feel!\

“I am so proud of our young generation of leaders and our celebrities that have shown great leadership. I also must say, it is not a one-day affair. This is a fight for the very fabric of our nation!

“My life changed on this day for the worse! But, I also believe it changed for good! I now know what it means to need something so bad and that need for me is a better Nigeria!

“To the youths who risked it all today in order to remember 20/10/20, are in every bit Superman/Superwoman! Thanks to @davido for an anthem to remember!”

