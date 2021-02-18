‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court | Ripples Nigeria

Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Turaki and his special assistant Sampson Okpetu on a 16-count charge of fraud.

Other defendants are – Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.

Bello, an operative attached to the Chairman of the EFCC Monitoring Unit, while being led in evidence by M. S. Abubakar, drew the court’s attention to the second defendant (Okpetu) statement in which he admitted transferring the said sum on the instructions of Turaki

“My boss’ name is Kabiru T. Turaki, and he gave me the instruction to transfer the money into Abdulrahman Yusuf and K.T Turaki and Co. firm. The instruction was verbal, I don’t know what Abdulrahmad did with the money, I also don’t know what my boss had done with the money. I was only instructed by my boss to liaise with Engr. Kabiru to make sure the job was executed. I transferred some money into Engr. Kabir’s account, an account I can’t remember, for the execution of the contract,” the witness quoted the second defendant as saying in the statement.

READ ALSO: EFCC presents two more witnesses in N714.6m fraud trial of ex-minister, Turaki

He noted that it was instructive that “the money was received from the Ministry of labour and the first defendant was then the supervising minister of the ministry.

Bello also told the court that Turaki confirmed that he was the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs as well as supervising Minister for the Ministry of Labour within the period of the investigation.

Justice Inyang Ekwo thereafter adjourned the matter till April 19, 20, and 21 for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions