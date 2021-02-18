‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
‘How N159m meant for sensitization of youths was diverted,’ Witness in Turaki’s trial tells court
Bello Hamma Adama, the 12th prosecution witness in the trial of former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki for alleged N714 million fraud revealed on Thursday how N159,104,000 out of the N329,104,000 meant for the sensitization of Muslim youths was diverted in 2015.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Turaki and his special assistant Sampson Okpetu on a 16-count charge of fraud.
Other defendants are – Samtee Essentials Limited and Pasco Investment Limited.
Bello, an operative attached to the Chairman of the EFCC Monitoring Unit, while being led in evidence by M. S. Abubakar, drew the court’s attention to the second defendant (Okpetu) statement in which he admitted transferring the said sum on the instructions of Turaki
“My boss’ name is Kabiru T. Turaki, and he gave me the instruction to transfer the money into Abdulrahman Yusuf and K.T Turaki and Co. firm. The instruction was verbal, I don’t know what Abdulrahmad did with the money, I also don’t know what my boss had done with the money. I was only instructed by my boss to liaise with Engr. Kabiru to make sure the job was executed. I transferred some money into Engr. Kabir’s account, an account I can’t remember, for the execution of the contract,” the witness quoted the second defendant as saying in the statement.
He noted that it was instructive that “the money was received from the Ministry of labour and the first defendant was then the supervising minister of the ministry.
Bello also told the court that Turaki confirmed that he was the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs as well as supervising Minister for the Ministry of Labour within the period of the investigation.
Justice Inyang Ekwo thereafter adjourned the matter till April 19, 20, and 21 for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of trial.
KAGARA ABDUCTION: IGP deploys additional police officers to Niger
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday deployed additional police officers to Niger State to ensure the safe return of students and staff of Government Science College in Kagara, Rafi local government area of the state.
The Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said a joint operation and rescue mission involving the police, the military, and other security agencies are ongoing to ensure that all abducted persons are rescued and reunited with their families unharmed.
He said: “To give impetus to the rescue operation, the IGP has ordered the deployment of additional tactical, intelligence and investigative assets of the Force including four units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) attached to Operation Puff Adder II, one unit of Police Special Forces, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) and operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Force Criminal Investigations Department. One police aerial surveillance helicopter has also been deployed.
“The Police component of the search and rescue operation is being coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Niger State, who is effectively harnessing all the deployed resources and working in sync with the military and other law enforcement agents in ensuring an intelligence-driven focused, and result-oriented ground and aerial surveillance in the rescue operations and to bring the perpetrators to book.
“The IGP, while calling for calm, has enjoined members of the community to provide the Force and the security community with useful, relevant, and timely information that can assist in the ongoing search and rescue operations.”
Armed bandits had in the early hours of Wednesday abducted 27 students and three teachers at the college while one pupil was shot dead.
Akeredolu dissolves cabinet ahead of second term inauguration
The Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday dissolved the States Executive Council.
Akeredolu, who announced the dissolution of the cabinet at the valedictory executive council meeting held in Akure, commended the council members for their support and service to the people of the state in the last four years.
The governor will be sworn in for another term of four years on February 23.
Akeredolu said the council has approved the adoption of an indigenous anthem which projects the tradition and culture of the Yoruba tribe.
He added that the anthem would henceforth be sung immediately after the National Anthem at official and public functions in the state.
Akeredolu was re-elected as Ondo State governor on October 10 last year after he defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in the state’s governorship election.
PDP to hold zonal congresses March 6
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved March 6 for the conduct of its zonal congresses in the six geo-political zones.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja.
He said the NWC has fixed February 25 for the submission of nomination forms for aspirants seeking election into various national positions in the party.
Ologbondiyan said: “Forms are to be submitted to the PDP Directorate of Mobilisation and Organising.
“The PDP charges our leaders, members, and teeming supporters to continue to work hard in the collective effort to win elections.”
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...
Uncovered Fund launches $15m African startup fund. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Japanese VC launches $15m African...
E-Track accelerator opens call for applications in Cape Town. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. E-Track accelerator opens call for...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
While the week continued to be shaped by the narratives of the previous week where the Nigerian apex bank had...
Sports
EUROPA: Osimhen, Iheanacho fire blanks; Aribo on target in seven-goal thriller
Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action as Leicester City held Slavia Prague to a goalless draw in the...
Wikki Tourists bus catches fire enroute Uyo, as unhurt players lose valuables
The bus conveying Wikki Tourists squad to their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 11 fixture, caught fire on Thursday...
Osaka to face Brady in Australian Open final after knocking Serena out
Naomi Osaka is now a win away from clinching her fourth Grand Slam title as she is set to face...
D’Tigers become first team to qualify for 2021 FIBA Afrobasket
Nigeria men’s basketball team, D’Tigers have become the first team to qualify for the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket Championship. The one-time...
NFF wants Falcons to win world titles as coach Waldrum officially signs contract
Randy Waldrum on Wednesday officially signed his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) as head coach of the Nigeria...
