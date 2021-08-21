Metro
How Nasarawa Police nabbed 35-yr-old with 53 guns, 260 rounds of live ammunition
Nasarawa State Police Command, on Saturday, disclosed that it arrested one 35-year-old suspect with 260 rounds of live ammunition and 53 magazines in Akwanga Local Governent Area of the state.
The disclosure was made in a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramhan Nansel, in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.
According to the statement, the suspect was arrested at Alushi Junction in Akwanga where the items and the sum of N38,500 cash were recovered from him.
Nansel noted that the suspect had been on the Police watch list for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping, pointing out that intelligence was got that he was seen at Alushi Junction in Akwanga.
The Command’s PPRO stated: “On Aug. 21, at about 9 a.m., we received information which indicated that the suspected criminal was sighted at Alushi Junction, Akwanga LGA.
READ ALSO:Nasarawa police arrests 27 kidnap, robbery suspects
“A detachment of Police operatives attached to Akwanga Division were immediately deployed to the area where the 35-year-old suspect was arrested.
“Upon diligent and systematic search, 53 empty magazines, 260 rounds of live ammunition and cash sum of N38,500 were recovered from him as exhibits.”
Nansel, however, said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adesina Soyemi, had ordered the transfer of the case to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for thorough investigation.
