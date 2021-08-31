Politics
How Nigeria achieved biggest economic growth in six years – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday his administration’s focus on job creation, policy consistency and innovation stimulated a 5.1 percent growth of the economy in the second quarter of this year.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) had last week announced a 5.1 percent growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of this year.
The quarterly economic growth was the country’s strongest in six years.
The President, who stated this at the inauguration of the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme at the State House, Abuja, assured that the programme would further consolidate on the success recorded by the government.
President Buhari listed some of the key drivers of economic growth and diversification in the second quarter to include telecommunications, transportation, electricity, agriculture and manufacturing.
He said: “Tuesday, June 22, 2021, I set up the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS) steering committee to coordinate our work to fulfill my promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in ten years.
“This is building on the positive results from the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan and the targeted response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic with the Economic Sustainability Plan.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s govt erased Nigeria’s economic gains in five years – Sanusi
“These efforts have yielded results with Nigeria recording its biggest economic growth in six years with a GDP growth of 5 percent in the second quarter of 2021.
“The sectors that drove this growth are trade, telecommunications, transportation, electricity, agriculture and manufacturing.
“Each of these sectors showed significant improvement and thus created more jobs for our populace.
“An important part of our policies and strategies is the focus on employment and creating opportunities for our people.
“When this government was elected in 2015, we committed to increasing job opportunities for Nigerians and as part of our social investments programme we recruited 500,000 graduates into our N-power programme.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...