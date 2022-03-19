‘How Nigeria can attain global recognition,’ says Buhari’s chief of staff, Gambari

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Saturday challenged Nigeria to positively promote its national interest in order to gain global recognition.

Gambari, who stated this at a book launch in Abuja, charged foreign policy experts to articulate Nigeria’s foreign policy in order to promote the country’s interests in the international community.

Gambari said: “Foreign policy is not just about theories but an external projection of the values we have as a nation, it is also a promotion of our national interest and our world views.

“Therefore, we need to continue to struggle to build a national consensus behind the articulation design, defense of our national interest in the new millennium.

“Which is based on the promotion of peace and security, sustainable development as well as the development and democratization at home and abroad.

“In this regard, Nigeria must continue to establish both in principle and in practice that it is no longer enough to see what the country can do for others.

“But what we can do together with others in the pursuit of our common interest. It is our duty at the diplomacy to persuade others that it is in their own interest to try to support us with what we promote and propose as our national interest

“Because you are adding to your prestige when other countries adopt as their interest what you decide.

“And, that is why you have to recruit the best and the brightest to not only define your interest but let other people define their interest in your own interest.”

