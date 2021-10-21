How Nigeria can re-attain lost glories —Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, on Wednesday, detailed how Nigeria can re-attain its lost glories despite the myriad of challenges bedevilling the polity.

According to the Yoruba leader, the country lost its relevance amongst the comity of nations due to deceit and ignorance.

Adams stated this in Lagos on Wednesday as part of activities slated for the 2021 edition of the Olokun Festival.

He said, “From my findings and research, it is evident that countries in Asia and Europe are economically buoyant, peaceful and orderly because they truly identify with their culture, tradition and heritage. Those countries are strong because they never abandon their identities.

“For instance, despite the abundant human and material resources in the country, Nigeria remains a deprived nation because many of those that are supposed to salvage the situation is mostly corrupt and they could not save the situation.

“Many of our politicians today have lost their integrity because they are corrupt, unlike in the late 70s or 80s when politicians were always conscious of their integrity.”

He said no fewer than 100,000 guests are expected at the Olokun Festival, adding that the event would also attract traditional rulers and dignitaries from the Benin Republic and other countries of the world.

“We are building the economic prosperity of Lagos and Badagry all together because the event would be a major economic booster for both eco and cultural tourism,” he noted.

