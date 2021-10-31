‘How Nigerian celebrities flaunt fake wealth,’ says gay activist, Alimi

The spokesman of the Lesbian, Gay, Bi-s**ual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) community, Bisi Alimi, has explained why most Nigerian celebrities live a fake life on social media.

In a post on his Instagram page on Saturday, Alimi revealed how most celebrities composed a false narrative to give their fans the impression they are having a comfortable life.

He spoke on the acquisition of luxurious homes in the highbrow areas of Lagos State and how the expensive houses put the celebrities under intense pressure and allow their private lives to suffer.

Read his lengthy thread below;

