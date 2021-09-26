‘How NNPC funded 2015, 2019 elections,’ Ex-BP staff tells courts

Documents in different suits filed by British energy giants, BP and Anglo-Swiss multinational commodity firm, Glencore, have revealed how fees trading firms paid agents to win oil contracts from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) raised funds for the country’s last two elections held in 2015 and 2019.

The suits were filed in London and New York, according to Bloomberg.

According to the report, ex-BP Plc oil trader, Jonathan Zarembok, alleged that cargo allocations by the NNPC could have contributed to preparations for the 2019 elections.

Zarembok said he suspected that fees paid by the United Kingdom energy giant to obtain NNPC contracts would go toward the 2019 elections.

In his witness statement, he clarified that emails sent in 2017 by a BP executive in Nigeria were a “clear red flag” and implied “there would be pressure to pay bribes.”

The emails discussed how preparations for elections would get underway in 2018.

“The company then wired $900,000 in fees to a local agent after securing two oil cargoes from NNPC,” he said.

However, the company has denied all allegations saying, “BP is defending in full and denies all allegations made by the claimant.”

Also, a former Glencore Plc employee, Anthony Stimler, in July admitted to paying a middleman $300,000 to secure a crude shipment from the NNPC.

Stimler told the court that he gathered that the money would be used to fund the 2019 elections.

Stimler, who left Glencore in 2019, pleaded guilty to corruption and money-laundering charges.

However, the NNPC is yet to issue an official statement refuting the allegations.

