How Ojukwu transferred N5m from Super TV boss, Ataga’s account – Witness

A prosecution witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele, on Thursday told the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square how a murder suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, allegedly transferred N5million from the bank account of Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga.

The state government arraigned Ojukwu for the alleged murder of the Super TV boss on June 15, 2021.

She was also arraigned for stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

Bamidele, who is the ninth prosecution witness, spoke while testifying at the resumed trial of Ojukwu, a third-year student of Mass Communication, University of Lagos.

The witness, who was led in evidence by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DDPP), Mrs. Adenike Oluwafemi, said the defendant transferred the money on the day Ataga was murdered.

Oluwafemi asked Bamidele to tell the court what he knew about Exhibit P11, which is Ataga’s Access Bank statement.

The witness said: “During the investigation into the alleged murder, the police wrote to Access Bank Plc to ask for a statement of the deceased’s account, and the bank obliged.

“We also discovered that the deceased’s mobile phones were in the first defendant’s possession and she had been in control of the account. We found out that on June 15, 2021, she used the deceased’s phone to transfer N5milion from his account to another bank.

“On June 16, 2021, four transactions of N20,000 was made from the deceased’s account; on June 17, another withdrawal of N20,000 was made five times and the remark was: transfer between customers.

“On the same June 16, the sum of N50,000 was transferred to Nkechi Mogbo and N11,200 to Caprical Capital.

“On the same June 16, another N50,000 was transferred from Ataga’s account to Mogbo and N93,000 transferred from Ataga’s GTBank to his Access bank account.”

He added that N110,000.75kobo was debited from the deceased’s account on June 18, 2021.

“On June 19, 2021, a transfer of N20,000 was made four times, another transfer of N20,000 was made five times and it was through the USSD code,” Bamidele added.

