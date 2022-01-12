How Okocha, Oliseh reacted to Super Eagles’ AFCON victory over Egypt

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his delight following the commendable performance of the Super Eagles in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Eagles defeated the Pharaohs of Egypt 1-0 in a game that they dominated from start to end.

A 30th-minute goal by Kelechi Iheanacho was enough to hand all three points to Nigeria, who now sit at the top of the Group D ahead of their second game.

Oliseh, who won the 1994 AFCON, said the Eagles were better than the Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs on every side.

‘Technically, tactically, physically, mentally and whatever positively you can think of,’ he wrote on Twitter

‘This is the best Super Eagles performance in recent years.

‘At this rate,we can be extremely optimistic my people.’

The Eagles were led by former international, Austin Eguavoen, who was assisted by another ex-international Joseph Yobo.

Reacting during his time as a guest on Supersport, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha said the coach got his tactics right, and that his efforts got Nigeria the win.

“I must confess to you that Eguavoen got his tactics right against Egypt and I am pleased with the general performance of the team.

”I am sure our opponents will definitely watch this performance,” he added.

The Supet Eagles will face Sudan in their next game this Saturday before tackling Guinea-Bissau in their final Group D game.

