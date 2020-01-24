How popular trado-medical practitioner, Oko Oloyun died – Police

The Oyo State Police Command said on Friday the late traditional medicine practitioner, Alhaji Fatai Yusuf, popularly known as “Oko Oloyun” was allegedly ambushed and killed by unknown assailants shortly after passing through five different police stop and search teams along the Igboora-Iseyin Road on Thursday evening.

According to the police, the gunmen fired at moving vehicles on the road from a thick forest where they hid themselves.

In a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, Fadeyi Olugbenga, with reference No. AZ: 5250/OY/PPRO/VOL.5/129, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, said the two-man armed police escorts protecting the deceased engaged the assailants in a gun duel.

Olukolu said the gunmen managed to escape back into the forest after a single shot had hit the deceased who died later with bullet wounds.

The statement added: “A report was received by the Divisional Police Officer, Igbo-ora, that around Akeroro area on the Abeokuta/Igbo-ora/Iseyin Road, the two-car convoy of the deceased was allegedly ambushed shortly after passing through five different police stop and search teams along the route by yet to be identified assailants who fired at the moving vehicles on the road from the thick forest.”

“However, an interesting twist to the story was that the deceased probably had earlier detected an alleged bookkeeping records fraud in his Lagos office which subsequently allegedly led to the burning/destruction of some financial/book keeping records.”

READ ALSO: NPA adopts new measures to curb gridlock at Apapa Ports

“In addition to other possible motives, a plausible nexus is therefore being suspected between the fire incident and the attack on the deceased.”

“Meanwhile, some of the staff and his two police escorts are being questioned by a team of crack detectives from the homicide section of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyaganku, Ibadan, with a view to finding and apprehending the fleeing suspects who wrecked the heinous act.”

However, the police commissioner has appealed to all members of the public with credible information not to hesitate in passing same to the police command to assist in the detection of the crime and apprehension of the offenders.

Join the conversation

Opinions