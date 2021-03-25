‘How SARS operatives shot dead my 19-year-old son,’ Man tells Oyo panel | Ripples Nigeria

A petitioner, Mr. Kolawole Owoade, on Thursday told the Oyo State judicial panel of inquiry how operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) shot dead his 19-year-old son, Adewale Owoade, in the state.

Owoade, who was led in evidence by his counsel, Mr. Diekola Rufai, said SARS operatives shot his son in the back with the bullet perforating his stomach and intestine.

He said the incident happened in January 2006 when their neighbor simply named as Lasunkanmi accused his son of stealing recharge cards.

According to him, Lasunkanmi invited SARS operatives to search the rented house in which they lived with other tenants

The petitioner said: “The SARS officials entered our room with gun and start searching and everybody in the house was scared.

“Adewale panicked and ran out of the room and was shot by an official of SARS called Kola.

“We took him to the hospital and the SARS officials also followed us to the hospital, but the boy later died at the hospital.”

The death certificate, medical report showing the cause of death, and receipt of other expenses incurred by the family were admitted as exhibits by the panel.

Owoade added that the deceased’s mother later became seriously ill over her son’s death.

He urged the panel to assist the family to get Justice on the matter.

Owoade also demanded a N50 million compensation for his wife’s surgery and other expenses incurred before the death of his son.

While being cross-examined by the police counsel, Matthew Oje, told the panel that all efforts made by the family to get Justice when the incident happened were frustrated by SARS.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Badejoko Adeniji, adjourned the matter till April 14 for continuation of hearing.

