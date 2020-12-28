How Semi Ajayi reacted after opening Premier League goal account

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi has expressed his excitement after scoring his first ever goal in the Premier League.

Ajayi, who got promoted to the topflight with West Brom this season, netted his first goal of the league season against Liverpool on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old leapt higher than everyone else in the box and headed in on 82 minutes to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw for West Brom.

Read Also: Ajayi nets equalizer for West Brom, ends Liverpool’s winning run at Anfield

Ajayi’s effort cancelled Sadio Mane’s 12th-minute opener for Liverpool and ended the Reds’ winning run at Anfield since the start of the season.

The Nigeria international took to social media to celebrate the feat.

“First Premier League goal! God is great,” Ajayi wrote on Instagram.

