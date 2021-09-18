How South-East lawmakers plan to secure Kanu’s release – Ekweremadu

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday, revealed how the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly planned to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Caucus had during the week agreed to set up a committee to interface with the Federal Government on Kanu’s case.

The IPOB leader, who was arrested in an unnamed country on June 27, is standing trial for alleged treason and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Speaking during a programme on Channels Television, “Hard Copy,” Ekweremadu said the lawmakers are considering a political solution to Kanu’s travails.

He said: “We expect that ultimately, we find a political solution in respect of Nnamdi Kanu’s problem.

“In the past, we have done similar things. What we want to see is to make sure that the Federal Government understands the feeling of our people.

“It is not easy to predict right now, but what we want to see is to reduce tension in the South-East.

“When Ralph Uwazuruike was detained by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was tension until late President Umaru Yar’Adua came and eventually we came up with a political solution and Uwaruzuike was released.

“The same thing with Nnamdi Kanu when he was detained, I also led a delegation to meet the President.

“We expect that just as we had some results in the past, maybe we should come out with something that should be acceptable by all the parties.”

