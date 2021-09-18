Politics
How South-East lawmakers plan to secure Kanu’s release – Ekweremadu
The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday, revealed how the South-East Caucus in the National Assembly planned to secure the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
The Caucus had during the week agreed to set up a committee to interface with the Federal Government on Kanu’s case.
The IPOB leader, who was arrested in an unnamed country on June 27, is standing trial for alleged treason and other allied charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.
Speaking during a programme on Channels Television, “Hard Copy,” Ekweremadu said the lawmakers are considering a political solution to Kanu’s travails.
He said: “We expect that ultimately, we find a political solution in respect of Nnamdi Kanu’s problem.
READ ALSO: APC will take over five South-East states in 2023 – Nnamani
“In the past, we have done similar things. What we want to see is to make sure that the Federal Government understands the feeling of our people.
“It is not easy to predict right now, but what we want to see is to reduce tension in the South-East.
“When Ralph Uwazuruike was detained by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was tension until late President Umaru Yar’Adua came and eventually we came up with a political solution and Uwaruzuike was released.
“The same thing with Nnamdi Kanu when he was detained, I also led a delegation to meet the President.
“We expect that just as we had some results in the past, maybe we should come out with something that should be acceptable by all the parties.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...