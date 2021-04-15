How the new IGP was appointed – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday the Federal Government followed due process in the appointment of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

The President, who stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after he returned to the country from the United Kingdom, added that his medical check-up in the European nation went very well.

He thanked Nigerians for their understanding and good wishes.

The President said: “Let me start by saying that my trip to the UK went very well, after your good wishes.

“On the appointment of the Acting Inspector-General of Police, we went through the system, there was a committee by the Minister of Police Affairs.

“They gave me some names and he happened to be the one chosen. He knows his job, he has been in it for a long time, he went through all the trainings, he has the necessary experience. So, we have a high expectation from him.

“For the service chiefs, oh yes, I think they have been in the system all the way. They know what is wrong, they know what is right and I think they are doing their best. I hope their best will be good enough for Nigeria.”

Buhari appointed the acting IGP on April 6.

Usman replaced Mohammed Adamu who had since retired from service.

