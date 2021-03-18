How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way? | Ripples Nigeria

PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case, you may want to start converting your PDF documents into PNG files. PNG images can offer you various benefits and flexibility in editing and file sharing compared to PDF documents.

So, where should you start? Using an online converter like PDFBear is an excellent way to begin with since it is easy and quick to use. This article will reveal why converting from PDF to PNG is the best option for images and teach you how to use a PDF to PNG converter online tool like PDFBear.

Why PDFBear?

PDFBear is an online tool where you can convert, merge, split, and compress your PDF files at any time. One of the services they offer is a PDF to PNG converter online tool, which converts your PDF documents to PNG images. It is a safe, secure, and reliable website that you can trust with your files.

PDFBear also offers several features for PDF to PNG converters that can be convenient for users. These are:

256-bit encryption technology protection

If you fear that your files are at risk, do not worry. PDFBear has 256-bit encryption technology that keeps the files you’ve uploaded on their website safe and secure.

READ ALSO: Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy

A Quick and easy converting process

Most people hate websites that seem so long and complicated to navigate. Thankfully, PDFBear is an easy-to-use website and doesn’t require any technical knowledge. You only need to select a file from your device, and the website will do the rest.

Available to use in any browser

There are cases where you may opt to use another browser because Google Chrome requires high memory usage. Thus, there might be times where you find it difficult to access other websites that need Google Chrome to load effectively. PDFBear solves that problem by allowing its users to use the website on any browser. You can also access their website on your mobile phone or tablet. Isn’t that convenient?

High-quality images

Do you hate low-quality images? If so, then the PDFBear’s PDF to PNG converter may be perfect for your needs. They always make sure to convert your PDF documents into a high-quality PNG image file.

Cloud system

If you want to save your storage space on your device, you can use PDFBear’s cloud technology. It allows you to convert and save your PNG files on their cloud system.

Why convert PDF documents to PNG images?

Now that you’ve known what PDFBear has to offer, let’s take a look at some reasons why you should convert PDF documents to PNG images.

Image and Video editing

Although it is possible to edit PDF files with the help of a PDF reader software, you can only edit the text of a PDF document. PNG files have more flexibility when it comes to image and video editing. There are lots of photo and video editors available for free online. Thus, the process would be easier if your file is in a PNG format.

Transparent backgrounds

PNG images consist of a transparent background, unlike PDF documents. Transparent backgrounds are essential, especially for logo and clipart use since it would be easier for a person to change the image’s background at any time.

Compatibility

It is possible to view PDF documents on a browser, but only once you’ve finished downloading the file. With PNG images, you can see the file without downloading since many websites and software support this format.

File sharing

What if you’re in a situation where your friend asks you to send a specific part in the PDF document? That would mean you have to screenshot or copy the text first, and it takes extra effort. Sending PNG images would be easier since the only thing you need to do is to locate your photo and click send.

Converting PDF files to PNG with PDFBear

After showing you the benefits of converting PDF files to PNG, it is time to teach you how to do it the right way. Follow these four steps on how to convert your PDF document into PNG image successfully.

1. Go to PDFBear’s website

Search for PDFBear in the address bar of your browser and go to their website. Scroll down the homepage until you can see the PDF to PNG button. Select that option.

2. Select or drag the PDF file that you want to convert

Locate the PDF file that you wish to convert to PNG on your device. It is also possible to select from your Dropbox by clicking the arrow down box beside the select a file button.

3. Choose the convert entire pages option

The server will then ask you to select between extracting single images or convert entire pages. Click the convert entire pages button. You can also choose the extract single images option, but you will need to pay for a pro membership on their website.

4. Download the PNG file

Once the process is complete, download the PNG file. You can also copy the URL of the image or send the file to your email.

Final words

PDFBear is an excellent way to convert PDF to PNG files with only four simple steps. PNG files are great for editing, compatibility, file sharing, and transparent backgrounds. We hope you will find this guide helpful for personal, school, work, and other purposes. Enjoy!

Join the conversation

Opinions