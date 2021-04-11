How to end banditry in North-West —Gov Ganduje | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has prescribed community policing, enhanced funding and provision of logistics for security agencies, and the deployment of technology as a solution to quickly addressing the spate of banditry attacks in the North-West region

Ganduje, who made the recommendation in Katsina, when he visited the governor of the state, Aminu Bello Masari, to console him over the recent Katsina fire incident maintained that community policing would provide the needed grassroots flavour and support in winning the fight against banditry in the region.

While commending some of his colleagues in the region who have adopted several security measures to checkmate banditry in their states, he advised those yet to do so to adopt community policing and the use of technology.

On his part, Masari thanked Ganduje and his entourage for the visit, noting that no major differences were existing between the two states.

He said, “We share our longest borders, and the relationship between us has remained ages. I don’t see boundaries and differences but administrative conveniences.”

