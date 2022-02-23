‘How to harness Nigeria’s diversity for economic development,’ AfDB President, Adesina

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, on Wednesday explained how Nigeria can harness her diversity for economic development and prosperity.

In his keynote address at a symposium put together to mark the 80th birthday of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, drew an analogue between Nigeria and Singapore, a diverse, multi-ethnic society in South-East Asia.

He said: “Singapore is a nation of diverse people and national origins. Yet, this nation was able to forge a unified identity that has powered its extraordinary economic progress and development.

“Think of it: Chinese represent 74%, Malay 13.4% Indian, 9.0% and others 3.2%.

“Think of their religious diversity: Buddhism ((33%); Taoism and folk religion (10%); Christianity (18%); Catholicism (6.7%); Protestants and non-Catholics (12%); Not religious (18.5%); Muslims (14%); and Hinduism (5%).

“There is religious harmony, not religious supremacy, or polarization. The people see themselves first as Singaporeans!.

“At its independence in 1965, Singapore’s per capita income was just $517 compared to $1,400 for Nigeria at its independence in 1960.

“Today, the story is different. The per capita income of Singapore is now $60,000. Today, the per capita income for Nigeria is $2,250.

“This highly diverse nation now ranks 4th in the world in terms of GDP per capita, with massive wealth and prosperity for its people. The evidence is clear.

“Singapore managed its diversity to create wealth — shared wealth. By better managing its diversity, Singapore has been able to forge incredible economic growth, which benefits all in the country.

“Singapore today is an AAA-rated economy by the global credit rating agencies as they have 100% access to electricity and 98% access to water, sanitation, and their schools rank among the best in the world.

“They put in place cultural policies that ensured no one ethnic group or the other dominates or assimilates others, but rather, promotes multiculturalism.

“Any society where meritocracy is subjugated to aristocracy, ethnocracy, or religiocracy eventually tends towards mediocrity.

“Nigeria must learn from this experience and forge a new way of engagement among its diverse ethnic groups and religions. Nigeria must start managing its diversity for prosperity. We must drive for national cohesion, not ethnic nationalities.

“Nigeria, our nation, is blessed with incredibly rich diversity: of people, of cultures, of religions, of mineral resources, oil, and gas, amazingly rich biodiversity, that should make us the envy of the world.

“We are blessed with abundantly diverse agro-ecologies, which should also make us a land of bountiful harvests with the capacity to feed Africa.”

