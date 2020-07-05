How to reduce poverty in Nigeria —Archbishop Kaigama

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday charged the country’s political leaders to shun excessive accumulation of wealth at the expense of the masses.

Kaigama, who delivered the sermon at All Saints Parish Church, Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja, said Nigeria would have fewer poor people if the leaders allowed the country’s resources to go round.

He warned that the problem of poverty in the country would not abate unless Nigerian leaders adopted simple and modest lifestyles.

He also spoke on COVID-19 and other issues plaguing the country.

Kaigama said: “Jesus was in the form of God; but emptied Himself, taking the form of a slave.

“We, as leaders, are called to continue the work of caring for weary people around us; to be of humble service, sympathetic and compassionate towards one another.

“Religious, political and traditional leaders are challenged by Jesus’ attitude to live simply. If we live simply and modestly, there will be enough material resources to go round and we shall have fewer poor people.

“By the predictions of many, by now, the deaths in Africa would have been in multiples of millions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“God has however been kind to us and even as the numbers of infections and deaths are rising, we are optimistic that with more concerted effort on the part of the government and the very attentive adherence by every Nigerian to the medical and social guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, we shall overcome.”

