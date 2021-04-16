How troops killed 18 ISWAP commanders, others in Borno - Nigerian Army | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has revealed how its troops killed a top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Bukar Gana Fitchmeram aka Abu Aisha, and scores of other terrorists who were on a revenge mission at Damasak, Borno State, on Thursday.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who gave a situation report of the operation in a statement on Friday, said the terrorists met their waterloo when they returned to avenge the killing of 12 high-value ISWAP commanders during military operations in Mobbar local government area of the state.

He said: “The terrorists who were denied any sanctuary or respite desperately conducted two separate failed attacks on Gajiram and Damasak.

“The deadly air strikes conducted on Tudun Wulgo, Zari and Tumbun Alhaji, Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari, in Abadam, Marte, and Ngala local government areas, led to the killing of top ISWAP leaders.

“The commanders that perished in the airstrikes include Mohammad Fulloja, Ameer Mallam Bello, Ba’a kaka Tunkushe, Abu Muktar Al-Ansari, Ameer Abba Kaka, Abu Huzaifa and Ameer Modu Kwayem, while Goni Mustapha who was the Chief Imam of the ISWAP escaped with bullet wounds.

Yerima said apart from the aforementioned ISWAP commanders, two top ISWAP leaders, Abu-Rabi and Muhammed Likita as well as scores of their troops and bodyguards were also killed in artillery bombardment and airstrikes in Kusuma, Sigir, Ngala and Arijallamari in Abadam local government areas of Borno State on April 6.

“The terrorists’ storage facilities that housed weapons used to conduct several attacks were also targeted and destroyed in the air raid by the Air component of Operation Lafiya Dole,” he added.

