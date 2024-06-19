How True? Akpabio says reintroduced national anthem will prevent insecurity, banditry in Nigeria (Video)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has blamed the insecurity and banditry that has ravaged Nigeria for several years now on the change of the old national anthem by then Head of State, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo in 1978.

Akpabio who made the assertion during a visit to the Nigeria Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja on Tuesday, said the old national anthem which was re-introduced by President Bola Tinubu after the National Assembly passed the bill in May, said if the country had retained the old anthem, issues of banditry and insecurity in the country would have been curbed.

According to the former Akwa Ibom State governor, “if Nigeria had retained the anthem, it would have taught citizens patriotism, and taking your neighbour as your brother would mean you would not want to kill such a person.”

“The other impactful bill signed by the National Assembly is the reverting to our old national anthem,” Akpabio said.

“A lot of people are not aware that there was a panel set up and made up of Nigerians to receive input from all over the world in 1959.

“So, when people are saying we’re bringing in colonial anthem, they need to look into the history of ‘Nigeria, we hail thee.’

“If we had kept to that anthem, we probably would not have banditry and insecurity today in Nigeria because if you take your neighbour as your brother, you will not want to kill him.”

