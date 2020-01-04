How we killed LASU student for money ritual —Suspects

Suspected killers of a final year Sociology student of Lagos State University (LASU), Favour Daley-Oladele, on Saturday told journalists how the deceased was gruesomely murdered for money ritual at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun.

The three principal suspects disclosed this after the Osun State homicide police detectives exhumed the victim’s dismembered body from a dry shallow well at Ikoyi-Ile.

The Osun State Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, led detectives from the command’s Homicide Section to the site where the deceased’s body was exhumed.

When the body was exhumed, the head, the two breasts, neck and part of the two legs were no longer there.

The late student was allegedly killed by a prophet, Segun Philip (42) and her boyfriend, Adeeko Owolabi (22), in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State, on December 8, 2019 for money rituals.

The deceased boyfriend’s mother, Ruth, was also alleged to have played a role in the dastardly act.

Owolabi, also a graduate of LASU, told journalists during operation that he conspired with the prophet to murder his girlfriend for money rituals.

According to him, he lured the deceased to Ikoyi-Ile and lodged her in a hotel before killing her.

He said: “After I lodged her in a guest house, I took her to a house which I claimed to be my uncle’s house, knowing fully well that the place was a ritualists’ den.

” I smashed a pestle on her head and she collapsed.

“The prophet thereafter used a knife and cutlass to dismember her body which was divided into three parts – breasts, head and legs with other vital parts.

“We buried the remaining part of her body beside Prophet Philip’s Church called ‘Solution Salvation Chapel,’ while some vital parts were given to my mother to eat for spiritual cleansing.”

Also speaking with journalists, Philip, who claimed to be a prophet in Solution Salvation Chapel, said the deceased was murdered to make money rituals for Owolabi.

He said: “I am not a prophet but an herbalist who engages in spiritual cleansing for whosoever come to my place.

“I used the Solution Salvation Chapel as a cover up not to allow people know the true picture of who I am and what I do.

“Owolabi came to my place for money rituals and I told him that we need a complete human being for the rituals.

“And on December 8, he brought his girlfriend to my church and we killed her and as well dismembered her body part for money rituals.”

Owolabi’s mother, who also spoke with journalists, said she was not aware that the concoction given to her to eat and the cream was made of human part.

The police commissioner said detectives carried out thorough investigation to ascertain the actual place the deceased was buried, adding that the police would ensure that justice prevailed in the matter.

