How we rescued kidnapped Imo Bishop without any ransom– Police

The Imo State Police Command has described how its operatives were able to rescue the kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Moses Chikwe, who was abducted alongside his driver, Robert Ndubuisi, by gunmen on December 27, 2020.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu who spoke on the feat achieved by the police on Saturday, said Bishop Chikwe and Ndubuisi were rescued in the creeks between Imo and Rivers States.

Ikeokwu added that some of the kidnappers and their accomplices were arrested in connection with the abduction of the Bishop.

In a statement released by the command, Ikeokwu said:

“The Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri, Bishop Moses Chikwe, has been rescued unhurt as a result of a sting operation embarked upon by the tactical squad of the command led by the anti-kidnapping unit.

“Recall that on December 27, 2020, the Auxiliary Bishop was kidnapped together with his driver, and the hoodlums went ahead to kidnap one Chioma Stephenie Ekwedike ‘f’ aged 33 years, at Imo Housing Estate, Umuguma, Owerri West LGA in front of her residence.

“Pursuant to the above, the Head and Officer in Charge of the state police command, newly promoted AIG Isaac O. Akinmoyede, activated all the tactical teams in the command, and charged them to rescue the Bishop and others, and arrest the hoodlums responsible for the act.

“Acting on the directives, a combined unit of all the tactical teams stormed Awara, in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, and Omuku creeks on December 31, 2020, where a few persons positively linked to the crime were arrested, and some incriminating items recovered.

“The arrest of the suspects and other coordinated operations by the command led to the kidnappers abandoning the victims, leading to the rescue of the Bishop and two other victims unhurt and without payment of any ransom. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the notorious kidnapping syndicate.

“It is noteworthy to mention that an online media platform last week came up with the news of the death of the Bishop. In the online report, it was claimed that the Auxiliary Bishop was beheaded and his head and decapitated body recovered somewhere in Anambra State.

“The command, therefore, wishes to warn against such speculative and junk reporting, especially on social media as such is capable of causing a breach of peace. The command also wishes to commend the public and the Christian community for the calmness during the period of this travail and the confidence reposed in the Nigeria Police to resolve the crime.”

