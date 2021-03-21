How we’ll source for $1.5bn for PH refinery rehabilitation —FG | Ripples Nigeria

Business
How we’ll source for $1.5bn for PH refinery rehabilitation —FG
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians the loan collected for the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt refinery would be repaid without difficulty.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, on Sunday gave the assurance in reaction to the comments that have trailed the announcement of the project.
According to Sylva, only a fraction of the $1.5 billion earmarked will come as a loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) hence it won’t add significantly to the public debt which currently stands at N32.9 trillion.
“The government doesn’t intend to borrow all fund for the refinery, revenue of National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) – Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd (NPDC) – and others would contribute the money to be used for the project,” he stated.
READ ALSO: The uproar over Nigerian govt’s plan to repair PH refinery for $1.5bn makes sense. Here’s why
Sylva who was speaking to Channels TV, gave a breakdown of how the money would be sourced, “The NNPC is going to spend about $200 million from its internally generating revenue sources, while the Federal appropriation will put in about $800 million and it is already broken down into three parts.”
“The 2020 appropriation will give $350 million, 2021 appropriation will give another $350 million, and 2022 appropriation will give another $100 million, making it all $800 million from appropriation, and then the rest of it will now come from Afreximbank.”
“Going by the way the project was structured, the operations of the refinery would pay back the funds to be used,” he reaffirmed.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Messi breaks appearance record, helps Barca thrash Sociedad to go second
Lionel Messi has become the player with the most appearances in the history of Barcelona after he broke Xavi’s record...
Spurs bounce back from Europa loss; Arsenal fight back in six-goal thriller
Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their disappointing exit from the Europa League last Thursday to beat Aston Villa in the...
FA Cup: Iheanacho bags brace, assist as Leicester stun Man Utd; Chelsea through
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were both in action for Leicester City in their FA Cup...
Juventus’ hopes of 10th straight Serie A title dented with shock loss to Benevento
Serie A champions, Juventus had their title hopes dented after a shock home defeat to Benevento in a league game...
Man City keep quadruple hopes alive, beat Everton to reach FA Cup semis
Manchester City are into the semifinal of the English FA CUp after overcoming Everton in a last-eight clash at the...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...
Facebook launches Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa
Facebook on Friday announced the launch of Instagram Lite in Sub-Saharan Africa to address connectivity issues in the region. The...
9 free tools you can use for academic writing
We want to write the best academic pieces, and we want it easy. But the million-dollar question is, is this...
How to convert PDF to PNG images the right way?
PDF documents might be excellent for presentations and assignments, but it isn’t exactly practical for saving images. In that case,...
Merging PDF files with proficiency and accuracy
PDF documents and files are the most in-demand documents in this generation. This is because from the name itself, “Portable...