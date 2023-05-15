How Xavi reacted to Barca’s La Liga triumph

The manager of Barcelona, Xavi Hernández, has expressed happiness at winning the La Liga championship after defeating Espanyol 4-2 on Sunday.

Xavi won the La Liga title a total of eight times as a player at Barca, and has now won it once as a manager.

In response to the achievement, Xavi expressed his happiness at having helped Barca win a championship.

“Magnificent feeling. A job well done: all this started last July, it was 10 months of work and sacrifice,” he said.

“The fans, the club, they deserve it. It gives us stability and the certainty that things are going well.

“We have sealed the championship victory with a fantastic match. We were brilliant. The team relaxed in the end and the opponents showed pride.

“We won La Liga in a derby, which is not an ordinary thing. It was a particular scenario and we discussed before the match.

“We’ve suffered a lot, there’s a lot of criticism here. The work being done isn’t valued enough. This is Barça and I know how it is. I’ve been there before as a player. Believing in the project gives us security.

“In some games we were brilliant in the game. I think we showed that we are a team. We want to win the remaining four games to finish the season well. The target has been achieved, which is great,” added Xavi.

With four games left, Barca are leading the table with 14 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

