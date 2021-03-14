How Yar’Adua’s govt frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK - Falana | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
How Yar’Adua’s govt frustrated Ibori’s trial in UK – Falana
The Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, said on Sunday the late ex-President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration frustrated the trial of former Delta State governor, James Ibori, in the United Kingdom.
Ibori was arrested in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on May 13, 2010, under Interpol arrest warrants, issued from United Kingdom courts and enacted by the Metropolitan Police.
He was later granted bail pending an extradition hearing.
The federal government and its UK counterpart then agreed to work together on the former governor’s extradition to Britain even as his movement became restricted by the Dubai authority
Ibori’s case and extradition became one of the longest, most complex, and expensive operations mounted by Scotland Yard in recent years.
He was convicted for money laundering and sentenced to 13 years imprisonment in 2012.
In a statement titled: “How FG Frustrated Ibori’s Trial in the UK,” Falana revealed how the government through the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa, challenged the investigation of Ibori in the UK in 2009.
According to him, Aondoakaa had said at the time that the UK’s decision to probe Ibori was an insult to Nigeria’s sovereignty.
Aondoakaa was the AGF under Yar’Adua’s administration.
READ ALSO: Ibori loot belongs to Delta not Nigerian govt – Falana
The AGF was removed in 2010 by Dr. Goodluck Jonathan after he was installed as Acting President due to the incapacitation of late Yar’Adua who was receiving treatment at a Saudi Arabia hospital at the time.
In the statement, Falana expressed disappointment that the same government which frustrated the ex-governor’s trial could claim ownership of the £4.2m (N2.2bn) being repatriated by the British government.
He said: “It is on record that the Federal Government openly opposed the trial of Chief Ibori in the United Kingdom. In fact, in utter breach of the provisions of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty between Nigeria and the United Kingdom the then Attorney-General of the Federation, Chief Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) rejected the request to make relevant documents available for the trial in the UK on the ground of sovereignty.
“In particular, Chief Aondoakaa refused to entertain the request of the UK Metropolitan Police and made under bilateral mutual assistance to Nigeria on the grounds that the request was not made by the Home Office.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iheanacho bags hat-trick, Ndidi provides assist as Leicester hammer Sheff Utd
Nigerian duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were nothing but spectacular for Leicester City in the Premier League on...
Tributes pour in after middleweight boxing legend Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Middleweight boxing legend, Marvin Hagler has died at the age of 66 on Saturday, his wife Kay confirmed via social...
RACISM: Zaha ‘will continue to stand tall’ after becoming first EPL player not to take the knee
Wilfried Zaha has called for more to be done in the fight against racism in football as he refused to...
LA LIGA: Atletico drop more points as Benzema brace takes Real Madrid second
La Liga leaders, Atletico Madrid have dropped more points after they were held to a goal draw by Getafe on...
EPL: Aina, Maja’s Fulham beaten as Man City go 17 points clear; Iwobi’s Everton lose
Manchester City have extended their lead at th top of the Premier League to 17 points after thrashing Fulham 3-0...
Latest Tech News
Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures $3m. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Cairo-based fintech startup Dayra secures...
MEST opens 2022 applications for entrepreneurs in Ghana, Nigeria. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. MEST opens 2022 applications for...
YouTube to tax content creators from Nigeria, others
American online video-sharing platform, YouTube on Wednesday, announced that content creators in Nigeria and other parts of the world on...
Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after raising $170m from investors. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Flutterwave hits “unicorn” status after...
Russia sues Google, Facebook, Twitter, others for refusal to delete protest content
Russian authorities on Tuesday, filed cases against Twitter, Google, Facebook, Tiktok and Telegram, at a court in Moscow, for allegedly...
Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand portfolio outside S’Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Fintech startup Ukheshe to expand...