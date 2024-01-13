How your property portfolio should look like in 2024

Today, we’re delving into the realm of real estate, specifically focusing on how your property portfolio should shape up in 2024.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor with a track record spanning five, ten, or just a couple of years, or if you’ve taken your initial steps into investing this year, this discussion is tailored to guide you through the nuances of crafting a property portfolio that aligns with the opportunities and challenges that the year 2024 holds.

It’s a practical example designed to offer insights regardless of your level of experience in the real estate journey. So, let’s embark on this insightful exploration together.

1. CASH FLOW REAL ESTATE

Real estate is like having money-making machines. You buy properties and they make you money regularly. There are three main ways they do this:

• Rental Income:You can own a house or apartment and let someone else live there. They pay you rent every month, and that’s your income.

• Short-Term Rentals:If you own a place in a cool location, you can rent it out for a short period, like a vacation home. People pay good money for short stays.

• Equity-Based Returns:This is like having a share in a property. Even if you don’t own the whole thing, you still get a piece of the profit.

It’s like having different money streams – some from homes, some from businesses, and even some from farms.

2. LAND BANKING:

Imagine buying land like planting seeds for the future. Here’s how:

• High-Yield: Some lands grow in value super fast. You buy low, and before you know it, it’s worth a lot more. Quick and exciting!

• Joint Venture (JV): Team up with others to make something big. You have the land, they have the skills to build. Everyone wins.

• Short-Flip:Buy land, hold it for a bit, and then sell it quickly for a profit. It’s like the fast lane of land investing.

It’s like being a smart farmer – planting seeds in different fields, each with its own strategy.

3. STRATEGIC POSITIONING

Think of real estate like playing a game of chess. You want to position your pieces (properties) in the right places:

• High-End Zone: It’s like the VIP area. People pay big money to live or do business there. Eg Ikoyi

• Student Zones: Where there are students, there’s always a need for housing. Universities and colleges are like gold mines for real estate.

• Business Areas: If there are offices and companies, there’s a need for commercial spaces. Invest where the businesses are.

• Upcoming Regions:Like predicting the next big thing. If you can spot an area on the rise, investing there can bring huge returns eg epe ,ibeju lekki

It’s like placing your chess pieces wisely on the board to win the game.

Let’s talk about additional tips that will help you;

• PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT:

Managing your real estate portfolio is like taking care of a garden:

• Check Your Plants (Current Investments): See how your properties are doing. Are they growing well or need attention?

• Balance Your Garden (Real Estate Types): Like having a mix of flowers, veggies, and fruits. Balance different types of real estate for the best results.

• Get Professional Gardeners (Portfolio Managers): Sometimes, you need experts to help your garden flourish. Similarly, professionals can manage your portfolio for better outcomes.

It’s like having a beautiful garden that keeps growing and blooming.

• LONG-TERM PLANNING:

Planning your real estate journey is like mapping out a trip:

• Careful Analysis: Study the map and plan your route. Similarly, analyze your options and plan your investments.

• Consider Different Stops (Cash Flow, Land, Positioning): Like planning where to rest and refuel, think about your cash flow, land investments, and where you position your properties.

• Create a Roadmap: Plan for the long term, just like planning a road trip. Know where you want to go and how to get there.

It’s like having a well-thought-out plan, ensuring a smooth and successful journey in real estate.

So, as we wrap up our chat about building your property portfolio for 2024, remember, it’s like creating a map for your real estate journey. Whether you’ve been in the game for a while or you’re just starting out, the key is to mix things up – a bit of renting here, a piece of land there, and maybe even a joint venture.

Don’t forget to position your properties wisely, like chess pieces on a board.

Taking a closer look at your existing investments and balancing them out can lead to a portfolio that’s not just strong but also ready for whatever the real estate world throws your way.

Planning for the long term is like setting out on a road trip with a well-thought-out map – it may take time, but it’s worth it.

So, let’s get out there and turn those property dreams into reality. Unlock the door to your success in real estate – the keys are in your hands.

Happy investing!

By Dennis Isong

Opinions

