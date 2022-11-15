Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, shades Soludo over comments on Obi

Popular human right activist, Aisha Yesufu, has shaded the Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, over his comments on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Soludo on Monday declared that Peter Obi, can’t win the 2023 election, adding that the standard bearer of the party was only playing game.

The governor said this in an article, titled ‘History beckons and I will not be silent (Part 1)’, stressing that the presidential candidate knows he cannot emerge as Nigeria’s president.

However responding to part of the article which he had tweeted, Yesufu said that

“Suddenly Charles Soludo @CCSoludo has forgotten that he had to leave PDP to win the gubernatorial election in Anambra State. Power is sweet!”

Soludo’s chide remarks had attracted criticisms from ‘Obedients’—Obi’s staunch supporters.

In a Facebook post on Soludo’s page, one Comrade Phil’s commented that “After reading this long epistle written because the so called inconsequential people on the social media criticized your last outing on channels TV, all I can say is that may God grant me the maturity of Peter Obi to ignore the rants of inconsequential governors. You sure would have written a book if you were Obi who has been insulted and maligned for the past 6 months for daring to exercise his right to be voted for.

“Soludo you have only words to offer and we even thought you have something to offer ndi anambra,” commented Uncle IB.

