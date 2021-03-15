Human Rights group criticises Buhari's shoot-on-sight order, reveals it has no basis in law | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Human Rights group criticises Buhari’s shoot-on-sight order, reveals it has no basis in law
The Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) on Sunday, March 14, berated President Buhari for issuing a shoot-on-sight order, stating that it has no basis in the nation’s law.
This was contained in a statement issued by Dr. Osagie Obayuwana, national president of CDHR, in a press statement.
According to the CDHR, there are “Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Fire Arms by Law Enforcement Officers,” which emphasizes proportionality and mandates that the use of lethal force should be as an absolute last resort and only when strictly unavoidable, in order to protect life.
Obayuwana also noted that there was doubt that the security situation Nigeria contends with at this time is grave, but the rational handling of the situation calls for circumspection and not knee-jerk reactions.
Read also: Human Rights Watch demands release of Nigerian children detained by military for alleged link with Boko Haram
The statement reads, “One would not want to believe that Mr. President, in making his order, is playing to the gallery of public expectations. No matter the gravity of the situation, the law is that a citizen is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law and can only be punished and stipulated in law.
“All members of the society are exposed to danger in a situation where Mr. President by casual order confers powers of life and death on a policeman or soldier, who accuses, judges and executes punishment in spite of the standard set in the law.
“After all, Mr. President has not declared a state of emergency under Section 305 of the Constitution; were Mr. President to have done so, a formal proclamation will be necessary and the stipulations and preconditions outlined in the Constitution will be complied with; the duration will be as spelt out in the law, and the National Assembly would have played its role in the process.”
