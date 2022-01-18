Politics
Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, leads Kanu’s legal team
The resumed hearing of the treasonable felony charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, saw human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), leading the defence team.
This was revealed by one of Kanu’s counsels, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, as the trial of the Biafran Republic agitator resumes.
Ejiofor said Ozekome will be leading the delegation of lawyers representing Kanu in a move to rejig the defence architecture of the dissident.
The Federal Government on Monday, filed fresh 15 terrorism charges against the detained leader of the proscribed IPOB before the Federal High Court.
Before the amended charges, Kanu had faced an initial seven counts bothering on treasonable felony and terrorism.
Read also: Raid on Justice Odili’s home politically motivated to embarrass her -Ozekhome
Ozekhome will now lead the Kanu legal tean to enter a fresh plea to the 15-count amended charges which was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed Abubakar.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...