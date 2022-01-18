Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, leads Kanu’s legal team

The resumed hearing of the treasonable felony charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday, saw human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), leading the defence team.

This was revealed by one of Kanu’s counsels, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, as the trial of the Biafran Republic agitator resumes.

Ejiofor said Ozekome will be leading the delegation of lawyers representing Kanu in a move to rejig the defence architecture of the dissident.

The Federal Government on Monday, filed fresh 15 terrorism charges against the detained leader of the proscribed IPOB before the Federal High Court.

Before the amended charges, Kanu had faced an initial seven counts bothering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

Ozekhome will now lead the Kanu legal tean to enter a fresh plea to the 15-count amended charges which was signed by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Mohammed Abubakar.

