Human Rights Writers slam Soyinka over criticism of Datti

Prof. Wole Soyinka, a Nobel laureate and writer, has come under fire from the civil rights organization Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) for his criticism of Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Soyinka had in interviews on Channels Television and Arise TV followed by two statements all within a week, condemned Baba-Ahmed for his “television tirade of intimidation” which he described as “mere antics by the mentally deranged”.

However, in a statement released on Sunday and signed by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA demanded that the revered 80-year-old quit supporting the oppressors and tyrants that he had repeatedly and effusively mocked for more than 50 years in his practically endless books and plays.

The organization reaffirmed that there is no wrong with using legal means to prevent Bola Tinubu from taking office on May 29 as the election that produced him is still being vigorously contested in court by key contestants in the race.

HURIWA said, “Prof Soyinka should avoid dancing naked in the market square so as to maintain his larger than life legendary status amongst millions of young Nigerians who are the primary victims of the misrule of the corrupt court system and political circle whom Soyinka seems to have sided with.

READ ASLO: Labour Party gives reasons why Baba-Ahmed won’t debate with Soyinka

“There is nothing wrong with criticism and the expression of free opinion that Nigeria has no President-elect as stated by Datti Baba-Ahmed which is the bone of contention between Soyinka and the former Senator and university proprietor.

“The truth is that for some Nigerians who saw the presidential election of February 25, 2023, eroded by ethical questions and manipulation of figures by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria has no President-elect yet. Although in the thinking of INEC, APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu is President-elect but this is in dispute before the court of law.

“There’s nothing wrong with what Datti said. Indeed, the position of Soyinka supports the theory that even some assumed learned people in this 21st century Nigeria align with fascism which is represented by this tendency of seeking to impose restrictions on opinions that people should express themselves, but opinions moulded by convictions.

“We call on Soyinka to stop talking about politics because he is often taking sides with the oppressors and the majority of Nigerians respect him for his many books condensing tyranny.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now