Human trafficking ring worth over $150bn —NAPTIP

The Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Mrs Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has stated that the human trafficking ring is worth over $150 billion.

Also, she noted that the agency would solve the menace from the roots by focusing on preventive measures.

The NAPTIP boss who spoke at a joint stakeholders dialogue on Trafficking In Persons (TIP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SOM) at the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) head office in Abuja on Thursday commended the efforts of the Comptroller General, NIS, Muhammed Babandede and other agencies in the fight against human trafficking in Nigeria.

She said “We would continue to work with definite strategic approaches on policy prevention, protection, prosecution and strengthening partnerships.

“Our main areas of collaborations have been synergies in partners, joint law enforcement operations, intelligence sharing and other areas of immediate collaborations.

“Our data as far as the fight against human trafficking is concerned are all over the place so, it is a commitment for us to have it all in one place for posterity referencing.

“We have the political will to take this fight beyond where it is and we are going to take full advantage of that.”

“We need all the support we can get in that area. We are going to review our multilateral and bilateral agreements to ensure that its value is for both parties and everyone involved,” she added.

