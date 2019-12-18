‘Humanitarian workers deserve protection’, US reacts to execution of aid workers in Nigeria

Following the recent execution of four aid workers by members of the Boko Haram sect in North East Nigeria, the United States Embassy in Nigeria has called for the protection of all humanitarian workers in the country.

The aid workers who were working on a health project implemented by the NGO Action Against Hunger, were among 6 aid workers kidnapped on 18 July when their convoy was attacked on the road to Damasak.

A first hostage was executed on 24 September while the only female abductee is still in captivity.

The US embasy condemned the killing in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Public Affairs Section.

It said: “The United States Embassy honours the tireless efforts of humanitarian workers.

“They risk their personal safety every day to provide critical assistance to those forcibly displaced and in need.

“This has been starkly illustrated by the recent murder of the members of Action Against Hunger.

“We condemn this senseless slaughter and extend to the grieving families our sincerest sympathy and condolences.

“Humanitarian workers deserve the protection necessary to allow them to pursue their work.

“We call on all parties to armed conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relevant to the safety and security of humanitarian personnel,” the embassy stated.

