Hundreds breach social distancing rule at Ondo commissioner’s burial

Social distancing, one of the measures recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the spread of COVID-19 was breached at the burial of late Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, held in Akure Friday.

Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Thursday, two days after the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive for COVID-19.

Pictures of hundreds of people flouting the social distancing rule at the burial had surfaced on the internet.

