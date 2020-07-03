Latest Politics

Hundreds breach social distancing rule at Ondo commissioner’s burial

July 4, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Social distancing, one of the measures recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the spread of COVID-19 was breached at the burial of late Ondo State Commissioner for Health, Wahab Adegbenro, held in Akure Friday.

Adegbenro died at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Thursday, two days after the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, tested positive for COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Ondo health commissioner dies of covid-19

Pictures of hundreds of people flouting the social distancing rule at the burial had surfaced on the internet.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!