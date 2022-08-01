Hundreds flee as bandits attack Kaduna communities, kill 20, abduct 50

Hundreds of villagers in Damari town in Kazage Ward of Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State have fled their homes after bandits invaded and took over the community between Thursday and Sunday.

The Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU), Ishaq Usman Kasai, while expressing sadness over the development in a statement on Monday, said so far, 20 persons have been killed while about 50 were abducted by the terrorists.

Apart from abducting and killing the villagers, Kasai said the terrorists also looted property, food barns, livestock and set many buildings and vehicles on fire.

“The union had reported two days ago, the cruel activities of bandits, killing and abducting people in Damari and adjourning areas,” the BEPU statement made available to Ripples Nigeria reads.

“On Thursday, July 28, 2022, the bandits passed through the same Damari town shooting in the air sporadically and came back to the town in the early hours of Friday which is a market day, snatched motorcycles, seized money from marketers, rustled cattle and kidnapped scores, including a grain businessman.

“Hundreds of residents have fled the community which is really sad. There has not been the presence of security agents in the town. It is a disturbing situation that we have been calling on the Kaduna State government and security agencies to come to the aid of the people but so far, that has not happened.

“It is really sad seeing our people abandon their farms. They’re also leaving their property. The bandits have taken over Damari as we speak because they’re going house to house carting away foodstuffs and people’s property as if there is no government.

“People with their animals are still leaving as there’s no military presence. There is a military super camp at a nearby community called Mu’azu, but they’re yet to respond to our emergency calls. Maybe they are waiting for something which we don’t know,” the statement said.

