Hungary, Rumania grant access to Nigerians fleeing Ukraine

The Federal Government said on Sunday governments of Hungary and Romania have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Gabriel Aduda, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, had been engaging with his Ukrainian counterpart to alleviate the sufferings of stranded Nigerians.

The federal government had last week declared its intention to send a special flight to Ukraine to evacuate Nigerians stranded in the East European nation following its invasion by Russia.

The statement read: “The ministry of foreign affairs is fully abreast of all the challenges Nigerians crossing into countries bordering Ukraine, especially the Polish border, are facing and we are taking adequate measures to assuage these challenges.

“The minister of foreign affairs has spoken with his counterpart, the Foreign Minister of Ukraine on this unsavoury development.

“And both are working on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians including deploying the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to the border to ensure easier access to all Nigerians and other nationals.

“For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County & Maramures borders is advised.

“As they have approved visa free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangements for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.

“Parents, guardians, and wards of Nigerians in Ukraine are enjoined to remain calm as the Federal Government of Nigeria is working very hard to get them all home safely.”

