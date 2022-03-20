Politics
Hunger afflicts ex-Super Eagles players endorsing Tinubu for presidency —Sowore
Omoyele Sowore, the presidential aspirant under the African Action Congress (AAC) has slammed ex-Super Eagles players for endorsing and praying for Tinubu over his presidential ambition.
Sowore, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Saturday, noted that Nigeria needs a leader with the capacity to rule, stressing that the negative consequences of gerontocracy on the Nigerian society are all over the place.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that some ex-Super Eagles players visited Bola Tinubu in his house in preparation for a novelty March slated to mark his 70th birthday.
A former player for the Nigeria’s National Team, Taribo West, was seen praying fervently for Bola Ahmed over his presidential ambition.
This development had stirred deep conversation among Nigerians on different social media platforms, as some condemned the move but others applauding it.
Sowore wrote: “Hunger is a bastard! Jay-Jay Okocha, Kanu Nwanko, Victor Ikpeba, Taribo West and other Ex-Super Eagles players paid Tinubu a visit to endorse him.
“I used to think Victor Ikpeba is a smart person. Shame on these ex-soccer Super Eagles players! Imagine sending them to play for Nigeria as a team to the world cup after they’ve expired”.
