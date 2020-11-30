Hunger, poverty are Nigeria’s problems, not restructuring –Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says the problem of Nigeria is not restructuring but hunger and poverty which leads to insecurity in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television programme, Sunday Politics on Sunday, Amaechi said he does not see anything wrong with calls for the restructuring of the country but insists that the Federal Government is more concerned with tackling hunger and poverty.

“If to you, what is important is restructuring, I don’t see anything wrong with restructuring but I am saying it is not the most critical problem we have.

“The most critical problem we have is that hunger and poverty are breeding insecurity,” Amaechi said when asked to give his take on restructuring.

The former Rivers State governor added that the President Muhammadu Buhari-administration is more concerned about reducing poverty in the country, and believes that creating jobs for the people will keep them away from crime.

“If you are able to create employment, you create security. If you like, hire as many men as you want to hire that are policemen, you would do nothing until you put food in the hands of people.

“When you do not create a legitimate economy, the people will create for themselves an illegitimate economy and be able to feed themselves.”

