Politics
‘Hunger, poverty fuelling secessionist agitations,’ Christian group tells Buhari
The Southern Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) on Friday charged President Muhammadu Buhari to address hunger and poverty in order to stop the growing secessionist agitations in the country.
The Chairman of YOWICAN, Oluchukwu Green Nnabugwu, who made the call in Owerri, Imo State, as part of the group’s 61st independence anniversary message to Nigerian leaders, noted that the Buhari administration “does not believe in equity and fairness.”
He said: “Celebration of the nation’s 61 years of Independence amidst the increasing security challenges, poverty, different agitations by various groups, poor infrastructural facilities among others, we should rather have a solemn reflection on our existence as one Nigeria, noting that it is time for our leaders to start asking questions to know the way forward to these menace ravaging the country.
READ ALSO: Buhari’s address confirms our position on his govt – PDP
“Time has come for our leaders to re-examine themselves, their stewardship, and tell themselves the truth. Hunger, poverty, and starvation are the bedrock of the various agitations by various ethnic groups. This is because a hungry man is an angry man. The current leadership doesn’t believe in equity and fairness.
“The country and our leaders must work to protect the nation in areas of employment, healthcare, empowerment among others. As a youth leader, I desire that the leadership of the country see children and youths as the hope of the country and as such invest in them.
“The Christian youths should also get involved in politics too to salvage the country. In Nigeria, youths have the greater population, hence it is time to take over the system so that we can be in the same realm with other developed countries.”
