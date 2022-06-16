HURIWA accuses Buhari, APC, of agenda to Islamize Nigeria with Muslim-Muslim ticket

Civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are planning to Islamize the country by plotting to impose a Muslim-Muslim ticket for their presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

The group also warned Nigerians that the APC is conniving with Buhari in the plot to overwhelm Nigeria and make the country an Islamic country.

HURIWA which raised the alarm in a communique it released after its meeting on Wednesday in Owerri, said the agenda was being orchestrated by top APC members who are of the northern stock and see Nigeria as their property.

The communique signed by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, noted that such an agenda runs contrary to the principles and spirit of section 14(3) of the 1999 constitution.

Part of the communique reads:

“Once more, we in the organised vivil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), are warning the political parties not to contemplate positioning or presenting a Muslim-Muslim ticket for their presidential candidates in the coming 2023 election because that will confirm the much feared plots which are nevertheless no longer subterranean but open ended, by President Muhammadu Buhari’s pro-Islamic government to push for the full Islamization of Nigeria because the plot is to continue to have Muslims dominate all strategic and key positions in Nigeria like the President, Vice President, Senate President, Chief Justice of Nigeria and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“All these are aimed at repeating President Muhammadu Buhari’s nepotistic and pro-Islamic appointments of only Muslims to head all the internal security institutions as against the spirit of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution which stipulates observance of federal character principle in all appointments including elective positions.

“We are uniquely worried by the organised and well choreographed, well oiled, well funded and properly engineered campaigns by Islamic fundamentalists such as Governor Nassir El-Rufai and others using some Christians like Orji Uzor Kalu and Femi Fani-Kayode to canvass the infantile opinion that either it does not matter that candidates for office of President, Vice President or Governor and deputy Governor should comply with the simply Constitutional demand of federal character principles in appointments and elective positions so there is inclusivity and so there is proper national cohesion, national unity and a sense of pride and sense of belonging which the Muslim-Muslim ticket wants to eliminate and introduce Taliban type of extreme fundamentalist Muslim administration.

“Such an agenda will provide support for jihadists like armed Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to continue to bomb Christian churches and drive away or kill off Christianity in Nigeria.

“This is the main thrust of the campaign In a brazen and dangerous fashion that there is nothing wrong with the Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC.

“HURIWA is aware that the plot is to foist an Islamic state because what will happen is that Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is a hard-core Moslem extremist but masquerading as a moderate because his wife is a so-called deacon in Redeemed Church will be persuaded to pick up another Islamist like El-Rufai, Kashim Shettima or just one of those Islamic extremist as VP so when it is time for election to be conducted by a closet Islamist in the person of INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, the electoral process will be manipulated in favour of the APC as part of their agenda.”

