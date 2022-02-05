HURIWA accuses Buhari govt of insincerity in fight against insecurity

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Saturday accused the Federal Government of insincerity in the fight against insecurity due to its handling of the alleged sponsors of terrorists in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said during the week the federal government had uncovered 96 financiers of terrorism in the country.

However, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the government should have charged the suspects to court instead of “disturbing Nigerians with the so-called list of terrorism financiers.”

The group accused President Buhari‘s administration of deliberately withholding the names of the alleged sponsors of terrorism.

The statement read: “The secrecy surrounding the unveiling of the identities of the terrorism sponsors is a pointer to the fact that some persons in government are into something that they don’t want Nigerians to know.

“Nigerians have the right to know those who have made life very unfortunate for them for more than a decade.

READ ALSO: President Buhari tells African leaders how his govt plans to lift Nigerians out of poverty

“The government has skeletons in its cupboard and that is why they keep violating the rights of Nigerians to know the sponsors of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

“This is why they are after radio stations and other media platforms, trying to silence the voice of Nigerians.

“The Attorney-General of the Federation once told Nigerians that they have compiled over 400 names of some terrorists and have charged them to court, where is that case and what is the status of that matter?

“The Federal Government should stop disturbing Nigerians with the news of discovery and come up with the identities of the alleged sponsors.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now