HURIWA accuses Buhari of pampering terrorists, bandits

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigerian (HURIWA) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of pampering bandits which has resulted in a prolonged battle against the menace.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the National Coordinator of the group, Emmanuel Onwubiko.

He said it was outrageous and provocative that “President Buhari pampers the terrorists by first calling them mere bandits instead of declaring them as terrorists that they are.”

HURIWA further said: “President Buhari should know that what troubles rational human beings all over the world is that his government uses sledge hammer to crush the largely unarmed Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in the Southeast and the Yoruba Nation freedom crusaders who are unarmed in the Southwest.

“But the same President Buhari resorts to empty rhetorics and sophistry on matters concerning the terrorists in the Northwest thereby making the rest of Nigerians to assume that the largely Fulani militia doing the terrorism acts in the Northwest are being pampered for ethno-religious considerations.

“We humbly pray the President to take a look at his oath of office and take decisive steps irrespective of the ethno-religious links he may have with the terrorists in the Northwest and enforce the counter-terror law to crush them instead of the constant sermonisation,” he added.

