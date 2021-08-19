HURIWA accuses Plateau gov, Lalong, of ‘being weak’ in wake of killings in state

Due to the incessant killing and blood-letting in the state, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has launched an attack on the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, accusing him of being a weak leader.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko in Lagos.

According to the group, Lalong was being dishonest regarding the handling of killings involving the major religious groups in the state.

HURIWA noted that Christian communities have been constantly attacked with many unarmed Nigerians killed, but Lalong has failed to take any drastic security action which is at variance with the action being taken when Muslim travellers were affected.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Lalong declared a curfew in three local government areas in the wake of the killings.

However, HURIWA questioned why this measure could not stop the invasion of Plateau communities again for the umpteenth time by armed Fulani herdsmen who reportedly massacred many Christians.

It said, however, that the federal and state governments have refused to speak about it, noting that the Presidency only spoke out after some innocent Moslem travelers were gruesomely murdered by unknown gunmen.

“It’s over 18 hours since it was reported that armed marauders invaded communities in Plateau State amidst the so-called curfew but we are yet to hear one word of condemnation and action from President Muhammadu Buhari,” HURIWA said.

HURIWA implored the Plateau State governor to stand up against the attacks on residents by armed Fulani herdsmen, irrespective of their ethno-religious affiliation.

