HURIWA accuses Presidency of preemptive attacks on IPOB, Yoruba Nation agitators

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria has accused the Presidency of coordinated attacks against Yoruba Nation agitators and separatists of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, and Miss. Zainab Yusuf, the National Media Director.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a Presidential Aide, Shehu Garba had said it was shocking to see Yoruba Nation advocates throw their lot in with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the start of United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Towards this end, the HURIWA beseeched Garba to tone down the rhetorics against the IPOB and calculated incendiary statements against its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

An excerpt from the statement reads, “The Rights group alleged that the Senior Special Assistant on media to President Buhari Garba Shehu may have immediately syndicated a provocative and speculative attack against IPOB and Yoruba Nation agitators just so the aggressive attacks against these Southern Nigerian self-determination Campaigners are sustained using Nigeria’s Public Fund and Security Institutions.

READ ALSO: HURIWA urges Nigerians to beg Buhari to resign immediately

“HURIWA is beckoning on the SSA Alhaji Garba Shehu to calm down and read up the legal position published by the Cornell law school on self-determination under international law thus: “Self-determination denotes the legal right of people to decide their own destiny in the international order.

“Self-determination is a core principle of international law, arising from customary international law, but also recognized as a general principle of law, and enshrined in a number of international treaties.

“The Rights group then reminded Garba Shehu that international law scholars confirmed that: “Contemporary notions of self-determination usually distinguish between “internal” and “external” self-determination, suggesting that “self-determination” exists on a spectrum.

“Internal self-determination may refer to various political and social rights; by contrast, external self-determination refers to full legal independence/secession for the given ‘people’ from the larger politico-legal state. Besides, the Rights group said Advocacy for self determination devoid of armed struggle is not unconstitutional.”

Join the conversation

Opinions