HURIWA accuses security agencies of secretly killing innocent Igbo youths | Ripples Nigeria

The Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) has accused security agencies of allegedly killing innocent Igbo youths in the South-East and tagging them terrorists.

The rights advocacy group, in a statement on Monday, alleged that the security agencies have been faking killings of terrorists operating in the region while simultaneously carrying out actual killings “of many Igbo youths” in the zone.

While lamenting the killing of former Adviser on Political Affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmad Gulak, HURIWA called on the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, to carry out a thorough investigation to determine “if the persons being paraded dead are actually the killers of the former presidential aide who was gruesomely assassinated in Owerri by men described as hoodlums.”

The statement signed by the rights group Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, also said it was a sad development that “upon the unfortunate incident of the killing of Gulak, there is no empirical evidence demonstrating that Nigerian Police Force deployed science- based, evidence-associated forensic probe of the crime scene but relied on what they said was the testimony of one of the survivors who was reportedly the cab driver who was driving the politician to the Sam Mbakwe International Airport before he met his unfortunate death.”

“The police and soldiers are roaming about the streets of Owerri and somewhere in Enugu and even interrupted a church service just to arrest the entire congregation for being members of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB.

“But armed Fulani herdsmen are having field days in Niger state, Benue state and North-West region of Nigeria, killing, maiming, kidnapping and destroying citizens and their property.

“But these same soldiers and police who are actually killing suspected members of IPOB including innocent Igbo youths, have always carried out “ audio” and fake raids of Zamfara forests and Kaduna forests.

“The police in Imo blamed the dead man for his unfortunate fate because in their irrational word, Ahmad Gulak left his hotel room to the airport without informing the police and so, had no police escorts.

“Now, the fact is that the acting Inspector General of Police had announced withdrawal of all police escorts attached to Very Important Persons, VIPs, in South-East and South-South as previously reported in the media.

“So how is the Commissioner of Police in Imo state blaming the victim of an unfortunate assassination for the cruel fate that befell him when it was the IGP who announced withdrawal of police escorts?

“How can any sane person accept hook, line and sinker, any conclusion reached by the Imo state police command that had blamed the dead man if the same police comes up as they have with the latest tale by moon light that the killers of Gulak have been killed based on hear say evidence?”

