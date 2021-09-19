HURIWA alleges Mailafia may have been killed, demands probe of death

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) claimed on Sunday the late former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, might have been killed because of his criticism of the Federal Government.

Mailafia, one of the fiercest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration died from an undisclosed illness at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Sunday morning.

However, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko; and National Media Officer, Zainab Yusuf; the group called for an investigation into circumstances surrounding his death.

HURIWA recalled how the politician might was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) in September last year over his claim on the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East.

The statement read: “Exactly one year ago on September 11, 2020, at the height of the incessant harassment by the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police Force, the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a critic of the current administration, Dr. OBADIAH Mailafiya raised alarm of death threat as follows: ‘Please, pray for me. I have reasons to believe that my life is in danger and that some powerful political forces want to silence me forever for speaking the truth. For speaking on behalf of the Holy Martyrs — of thousands of innocent children, women, elderly, and youths that have been killed in our beloved country.”

The group demanded a thorough investigation into the claims, adding: “There are very unassailable reasons to believe that the alarm he raised which was never investigated may be the harbinger of his sudden demise.”

