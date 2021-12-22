Connect with us

HURIWA begs Buhari to release Kanu

Published

12 mins ago

on

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA) on Wednesday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in order to restore peace in the South-East.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and the National Director of Media, Miss Zainab Yusuf, the group implored the President to release the IPOB leader before Christmas.

A group of leaders from the South-East led by a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, had in November visited Buhari and begged the President to grant the activist an unconditional release.

President Buhari later promised to look at the group’s request.

IPOB declares Kanu 'Prisoner of Conscience'

The statement read: “People watched President Muhammadu Buhari from all over the World discussing with reputable traditional, non-partisan and spiritual leaders of Igboland who visited him to plead for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the President accepted to consider the request.

“But many weeks after, the Prisoner of conscience detained for canvassing for peaceful self-determination has not been released. In the Spirit of Christmas, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to release the IPOB leader and to integrate the Igbo speaking population into the top positions in the internal security architecture of the country to restore a sense of belonging.”

Opinions

