HURIWA blames Lagos govt for murder in BRT, demands N1bn compensation for family

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) says the Lagos State government should be held responsible for the murder of 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, who was abducted and killed inside a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) vehicle, belonging to the state.

Ayanwole’s mutilated corpse was discovered dumped on the Carter Bridge at the Ebute-Ero area of the Lagos Island after she was abducted on February 26 on her way to Oshodi from Ajah where she worked, by the driver of the vehicle alongside three other accomplices, and according to HURIWA, the Lagos State government which runs the transport service should be held liable for her death.

While reacting to the discovery of Oluwabamise’s corpse in a statement in Tuesday, HURIWA said since those who allegedly “committed the heinous crime were employees of Lagos government who also used government facility to perpetuate the crime, Lagos State Government must pay N1 billion damages to the family of the victim.”

In the statement issued by HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the human rights group said it was prepared to engage the Lagos State government in a lawsuit to get justice for the victim’s family.

“What this incident has shown is the legal liability of the Lagos state government because the bus and the facility where Oluwabamise Ayanwole was kidnapped belongs to the Lagos state government,” the statement seen by Ripples Nigeria reads.

Continuing, Onwubiko said:

“The Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State government is the governor and since the legal entity, and the business premises belongs to the Lagos State government, the government and the Governor must take direct responsibility for what has happened.

“Whereas HURIWA applauds the State government and the State Police Command for swiftly arresting the killers of Miss Oluwabamise, we still feel that this killing is totally avoidable if the Lagos State government had done forensic background checks of all the drivers and other staffs they are employing in their transport company.

“The Lagos State government owes the citizens the duty of care and the obligations to ensure that they are safe whilst using the services provided for by the government and paid for by the citizens.

“So, since the Lagos State

government employed a ritual killer as a driver, they should be held responsible for the death of this innocent girl.

“The Lagos State government is advised to pay the sum of N1 billion to the family of the victim to avoid lengthy litigation.

“Lastly, the Lagos state government should undertake a comprehensive background assessment of all the drivers to be sure there is no other ritual killers embedded in the Lagos state transport services,” the statement added.

