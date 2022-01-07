HURIWA calls for prosecution of police officers involved in Uche Nwosu’s arrest

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called for the prosecution of some police officers in a petition filed to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

This petition was issued and signed by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko on Thursday, who noted that the unidentified officers had invaded a church in order to arrest Uche Nwosu.

According to the petition, other measures towards ensuring prosecution would be considered if the PSC refuses to act on the petition.

It read, “We are considering other measures, but we will first allow the PSC to exercise its powers to sanction the lawless and reckless police officers for their professional misconduct in Imo State and for allowing themselves to be used as political cannon folders in the party squabble within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

“The armed police officers, who wore no identification tags and uniforms entered the church and breached the sanctity of the altar of God in their attempt to arrest Nwosu, who is always guarded by armed policemen.

“But this time, his security officers, were completely unarmed in the church with his family members, friends and hundreds of worshippers who were in the church service to honour the late matriarch of the Nwosu’s family.”

The HURIWA also criticized the Imo State Police Command for the entire situation which led to initial reports about Nwosu’s abduction by bandits.

“The official statement from the Imo State Police Command came several hours after the news had trended that those who invaded the church to arrest (abduct) Nwosu, were either kidnappers or unknown gunmen.

“Since the official confirmation by the Imo State Police Command, reports had confirmed breach of professional ethics, code of conduct and violation of the Police Act 2020.

“Clearly, the terrorist conduct of armed and hooded police operatives offend several provisions of the extant Act of 2020 and this calls for an investigation by the PSC,” the petition added.

