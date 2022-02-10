HURIWA challenges Jaruma to show evidence, license from govt to sell ‘Kayan Mata’

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has challenged a popular sex therapist, Hauwa Sa’idu Mohammed, popularly known as Jaruma, to provide evidence regarding approval of her local aphrodisiac, known as ‘Kayanmata’ from Nigerian regulatory agencies.

This was contained in an open letter written to Jaruma, signed by the HURIWA National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko on Wednesday.

According to the body, the popular s3x therapist has successfully hoodwinked young women with the belief that ‘Kayan Mata’ can help them trap sugar daddies.

“Can you please contradict this allegation with empirical evidence and science-based license from the Nigerian Government?

“There are allegations on the use of voodoo and ‘Juju’ dark magic, alongside these products in order for your clients to successfully trap men and do their bidding after sexual encounters. If these are just mere allegations, why then is there a popular belief that your products can help young girls catch rich sugar Daddies?

“You have also portrayed that your ‘Kayan Mata’, which literally means a woman’s property, is said to enhance love and intimacy and even make women receive expensive gifts from men out of inducement – is this not tantamount to love scam and false pretenses punishable in Nigeria, under Section 419 of the Criminal Code, which states:

“Any person who by any false pretense, and with intent to defraud, obtains from any other person anything capable of being stolen, or induces any other person to deliver to any person anything capable of being stolen, is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for three years?”

“More so, your clients are alleged to be ladies seeking to win the hearts of wealthy married men, thereby encouraging the act of adultery. Adultery is a criminal offence under the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria. Section 387 and 388 stipulate imprisonment for two years, and/or with a fine for adultery.

“Although, adultery is not prosecuted under the Criminal Code, it provides for redress if a spouse can prove that adultery occurred. For instance, section 15(2)(b) of the Matrimonial Causes Act states that: “ The court hearing a petition for a decree of dissolution of a marriage shall hold the marriage to have broken down irretrievably if the respondent has committed adultery and the petitioner finds it intolerable to live with the respondent”

“Again, we are not aware of any approval from NAFDAC, as such selling of unlicensed and unauthorized love portion, which suspectedly did not undergo evaluation and/or approval by the National or Regional Regulatory Authority for the market in which they are marketed/distributed or used, subject to permitted conditions under national or regional regulation and legislation is a crime and punishable or are your products accredited?

“Therefore, we are giving you 72 hours from the date of this publication to go to the media and repudiate the alleged efficacy of your products with an apology to the men and women you have allegedly induced with your alleged unlicensed and unauthorized love portions, which has infringed on their rights accordingly. Failure to do so, we may very likely take legal steps to force relevant Agencies of the Government to rise up and do their duty,” the letter reads.

